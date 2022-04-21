Kids learn safe biking techniques through Wisconsin Bike Fed

MILWAUKEE — As the weather improves, you'll see more kids getting on their bikes and riding to school.

To help teach and promote bike safety, students at U.S. Grant School in Milwaukee were taught a variety of bike safety best practices from the Wisconsin Bike Fed in an obstacle course out on the roadway.

4th grader Ayub said riding a bike can be intimidating, but he gained some new confidence learning hand signals, breaking, and communication.

"The first thing about riding a bike is safety, the second thing is having fun," said Ayub.

The Safe Routes to School program is a ten-day curriculum that starts in the classroom and eventually ends on the roads.

"Over those 10 days so they are road-ready and know how to ride safely on the road with best practices, said Michael Anderson with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Anderson said 4th grade is a critical time to teach the students, before they continue biking to school as they get older.

"At age 10 it’s no longer legal to ride a bike on the sidewalk. It's safest to be doing it in the roadway...This is really giving them that knowledge and choice to get to school by bike," said Anderson.

Wisconsin Bike Fed has educated more than 30,000 students through Safe Routes to School.

The goal is not only to teach the kids safety techniques, but also to encourage community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip