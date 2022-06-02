Kids Dream Family Film Series returns to Marcus Theatres this summer

WISCONSIN — The Kids Dream Family Film Series is returning to Marcus Theaters this month, offering families a chance to see kid's movies for just $3 a person!

The series kicks off on June 5 and will run through September 1, with kids' movies airing every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

Not only will tickets be $3 per person for select films, but there will also be a $3 popcorn and soda special.

Seventy-eight Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations across the country are taking part in this year's Kids Dream Family Film Series, including more than 20 here in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin locations taking part in the series are as follows:

Bay Park Cinema (Ashwaubenon)

BistroPlex (Greendale)

Campus Cinema (Ripon)

Cedar Creek Cinema (Rothschild)

Green Bay East Cinema

Hillside Cinema (Delafield)

Hollywood Cinema (Appleton)

La Crosse Cinema

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

Menomonee Falls Cinema

North Shore Cinema (Mequon)

Oshkosh Cinema

Palace Cinema (Sun Prairie)

Point Cinema (Madison)

Renaissance Cinema (Sturtevant)

Ridge Cinema (New Berlin)

Saukville Cinema

Sheboygan Cinema

South Shore Cinema (Oak Creek)

Southgate Cinema (Milwaukee)

Valley Grand Cinema (Appleton)

Movies featured in the series include Minions, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Paw Patrol: The Movie, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.

Click here to see a full list of locations and movies featured in this year's Kids Dream Family Film Series.

