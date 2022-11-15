Kickoff the winter with OnMilwaukee's Snowflick outdoor movie event

GLENDALE, Wis. — Our partners at OnMilwaukee have just announced their Second Annual Snowflick outdoor movie event.

The movie event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free to attend. You should bring your own chair, blankets, and your coziest clothes to bundle up in.

The featured movie will be "Love the Coopers". It stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Alan Arkin, Amanda Seyfried, and Marisa Tomei. The movie is rated PG-13.

VIP Tickets are available as well. VIP packages include a heated viewing area with tables and chairs, one hot chocolate or hot apple cider, and one OnMilwaukee sherpa blanket.

VIP tickets can be purchased for $30 on the Snowflick event page.

The event is at The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip