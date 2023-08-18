Kicking it with a cop: Kickball tournament increasing police-community relations

MILWAUKEE — Dark clouds rolling in Thursday night couldn’t put a damper on the kids at Baran Park for the third annual 414 Trust Kickball Tournament.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department, Wauwatosa Police Department, and many others hosted the event for 9-14-year-olds.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come together with the community, particularly the youth,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said. “They see us in a different light.”

The event had dozens of kids participating with other law enforcement officers serving as coaches. It was a respite from any other kind of interaction these kids may have with law enforcement. The only lights and sounds are from the sunshine and cheers after scoring a run.

“It’s pretty cool,” Max said. “I feel like I can trust the police officers and everyone that’s around me.”

“I think it’s really nice they came here,” Sophie said. “They could have other things to do with their family and friends. All the cops are here to help our community.”

The event comes at a time when Milwaukee is seeing a record number of kids being shot in the city. Through Sunday, 87 children have survived being shot and 16 have been killed. At this rate, 141 kids will survive shootings this year, far exceeding the previous record set in 2021 (116). Homicides aren’t on pace to break any records, but it’s close. The 16 homicides put Milwaukee on pace for roughly 26 youth homicides. There were a record 27 youth homicides in 2022.

“We want folks to know this is one of the safest places you can come,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “When you think about outdoor activities, whether you’re with friends or family, we want you to know it’s a safe place.”

The biggest worry Thursday Night was making contact with a bouncing red ball. It’s something that’s putting the kids at ease.

“I kicked a double and stole third,” Max said. “We won.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip