Kia offers anti-theft software upgrade for eligible vehicles this weekend at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Kia USA is offering anti-theft software upgrades for eligible vehicles this weekend in response to the infamous social media challenge that sparked widespread thefts.

One by one, drivers showed up to the Mayfair Mall parking lot on Friday to see if their Kia needed the update.

The project manager on-site said thieves targeting Kias have been disengaging the ignition and using a USB to disable a security feature.

"This software update makes it so even if they try to plug that USV port it's not going to disable the ignition immobilizer. It's going to keep that intact and it is going to sound the factory alarm," said Emily Falecki, project manager for Kia's Anti-Theft Program.

"We live in an apartment, so our car is in a parking lot. It's not in the garage, so I just thought it would be safer," driver Laura Graf said.

Workers connect a device to your car to complete the update which takes roughly 20 minutes.

Kias with the push start are not eligible. Some Kia Souls do not need the update. However, drivers can stop by to double-check their car's status.

"I know that I have to take certain precautions," customer Richard Robinson said.

Robinson knows that driving a Kia or Hyundai around town comes with risks these days. For him, the software update was just one more way to keep his only car safe.

The team is also offering steering wheel locks and window decals to indicate the security update.

The anti-theft event is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You do not need an appointment.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip