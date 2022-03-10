Watch
Key justice skeptical of removing holdover DNR board member

Wisconsin DNR
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 10, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The swing justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court appears skeptical about whether a Republican-appointed Department of Natural Resources board member should be forced to step down.

Fred Prehn's term expired last May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed his successor but Prehn has refused to leave, arguing the state Senate hasn't confirmed Naas. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed lawsuit seeking to remove Prehn. Kaul argues state law allows the governor to fill positions on a provisional basis without Senate approval.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday. Justice Brian Hagedorn, the court's swing vote, questioned whether the state constitution grants the governor any appointment powers.

