Kewaskum police officer arrested for inappropriate conduct toward 18-year-old female student

A 34-year-old Kewaskum police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in inappropriate behavior toward an 18-year-old female student.

The man was assigned as a school resource officer at the time, and the young woman's parents reported their concern about the situation on Friday, April 5th.

The Kewaskum chief of police initiated an internal investigation, and has asked the West Bend Police Department to conduct an independent investigation, to maintain transparency and impartiality.

The accused officer was arrested that same Friday and is in custody of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on felony charges including:



Sex assault by school staff and,

Misconduct in public office

"We hold our officers to the highest moral and ethical standards," said Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop in a press release. "To say these allegations are a shock would be an understatement. As a parent and your police chief, I am saddened and angered. This officer betrayed the trust of the Kewaskum Police Department, the Kewaskum School District and, most importantly, the community our officers take an oath to serve with professionalism, integrity and respect."

KPD says the accused officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a formal employment discipline process after he is released from jail.

At this time, investigators say there is no reason to believe there are additional victims.

KPD says it will not release any additional information while the case is being investigated.



