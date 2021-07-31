Kenosha's Washington Pool closing for the season due to lifeguard shortage

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha's Washington Park Pool is closing for the rest of the summer season after the city failed to hire enough lifeguards.

The pool's last date of operation for the season is set for Friday, Aug. 6 at 5:45 p.m.

As an alternative, Anderson Pool will remain open from 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until Saturday, Aug. 21.

"The City apologizes for the inconvenience, but we hope that those individuals who utilize Washington Pool can enjoy the Anderson pool," said a city spokesperson Friday.

Municipalities across southeastern Wisconsin continue to struggle to hire enough lifeguards to man pools and beaches. Milwaukee was forced to close several pools and not station lifeguards on the beaches this summer due to the labor shortage.

