Kenosha toddler Luke Frederick to be featured in Times Square

KENOSHA, Wis. — The photo of a 2-year-old Kenosha toddler will be featured on the big screen in Times Square for the annual National Down Syndrome Society's Times Square video presentation.

Luke Frederick was selected from more than 2,400 submissions after the NDSS put out a call for people to be featured in the annual video.

The one-hour video will show photos of 500 children, teens and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states.

Luke’s mother, Stacy, tells our news partners at Kenosha.com that they are planning to attend the event in-person in New York City.

“We are so excited and proud of our amazing little guy!” she said.

Luke will be shown on two JumboTron screens above the Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. You can watch a livestream of the event on NDSS' Facebook page from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

