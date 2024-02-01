Watch Now
Kenosha Sheriff's Deputy delivers Door Dash order to stranded driver's customer

Posted at 5:01 PM, Feb 01, 2024
KENOSHA — A Kenosha Sheriff's Deputy became an unexpected hero on Wednesday night after he helped deliver a customer's door dash order.

According to the Kenosha Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Sheriff's Deputy Beach was on patrol when he stopped to assist a vehicle stuck in a ditch around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Inside the vehicle, was a DoorDash driver, en route to a customer.

Two deputies, including Kenosha Sheriff Deputy Beach, and Deputy Bourdo attempted to help push the car out from the ditch but were unsuccessful.

To further help the driver, Deputy Beach offered to deliver the food to the house of a very surprised door dash customer.

