Homicide suspect shot by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy in Bristol

BRISTOL — Authorities say a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a homicide suspect during an encounter at a convenience store in Bristol.

Sheriff’s Beth told TMJ4 News that it was a homicide suspect out of Chicago who was shot. It happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75.

The suspect who was shot was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. A K9 was also shot and and taken to a veterinary clinic. Detectives are at the scene of the shooting. No deputies were hurt.

Highway 50 westbound will be shutdown.

