Kenosha school closed following social media threat

Indian Trail High School and Academy will not be in session Thursday following a threat made against the Kenosha school.

The Kenosha Unified School District posted on its Facebook page that no students or staff should attend classes.

Officials called it an “isolated incident that only applies to Indian Trail.”

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the source of the threat and officers will patrol the school Thursday morning.

Police say a parent contacted authorities after seeing the threat on social media Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

In a follow-up Facebook post, the district referenced Wisconsin Act 311, a law passed in 2016 making it a felony to make real or false claims regarding shootings, bomb threats or to cause any other bodily harm to others.

Students have been charged under the law, according to the district, adding that “making threats is not a joking matter.”

A decision on Friday classes has not been made.