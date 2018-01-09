Kenosha school board considers settlement in transgender student's lawsuit

KENOSHA -- A local transgender student's legal battle with the Kenosha Unified School District may soon result in a settlement.

Ash Whitaker, who was born female but identifies as male, wanted to use the boys' bathroom at Tremper High School. But school administrators said it would harm other students, particularly boys, who use the restrooms.

Since then, Whitaker has graduated, but the case is still alive in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Peppers issued an injunction which allowed Whitaker to use the boys' restroom while he was still a student. A petition for review filed by the district with the U.S. Supreme Court seeks to overturn lower court decisions in favor of Whitaker.

Kenosha News reports that the lawsuit and a possible settlement is on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.