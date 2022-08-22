Kenosha Police plead for community's help to stop violence after shooting injures 3 people

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, three people were shot in the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue near Las Margaritas Bar. Two people were hospitalized while one person was treated and released.

"I wouldn't say shocked. It doesn't surprise me," said a local business owner who did not want to be identified. He was concerned about tying his business to the violence.

The owner was relieved that he and his crew left work earlier that night, but said the violence is concerning since there are times employees work after midnight.

"There's been a lot of changes in the neighborhood that it's not all good," he said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar and that everyone involved knows each other. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Earlier this year and less than a mile away from this shooting, one person was killed and three were hurt in the parking lot of Coins Sports Bar.

Kenosha police posted an impassioned plea on its Facebook page saying, "We need the community to step up and talk to police before this stuff happens! Guns don't belong in bars or in the hand of intoxicated people."

It went on to say, "Every victim of senseless shootings is cared for by someone."

The local alderwoman declined TMJ4's request for an interview but said she and others are working with the mayor and police to address violence.

Police say they are getting little cooperation from the people involved in this weekend's shooting and need help piecing together what led up to it. Call police or Crimestoppers with information at 262-656-7333.

