Kenosha police officer avoids serious injury after struck by drunken driver

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:55:30-04

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Kenosha police officer escaped serious injury when he was struck by a drunken driver.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning when officers were trying to break up a “large disorderly crowd” across the street from a Kenosha sports bar.

The Kenosha News reports that the officer was struck at an estimated 15 to 20 mph, then rolled off the top of the hood and fell to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

A 23-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

