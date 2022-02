KENOSHA — Kenosha Police said they are at Bradford High School this morning investigating a bomb threat.

A tweet from the police department said officials do not think the threat is credible as there's no evidence to substantiate it.

However, the department is working with school staff to investigate and ensure the safety of all students.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.

