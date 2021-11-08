Kenosha Police identify victim in weekend shooting, say over 70 shots were fired

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police have identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend as 28-year-old Marquis Wallace of Kenosha. Three other people were also shot. They have since been taken to the hospital and released. Their identities are unknown.

Along with releasing the victim's name, the police said that there were over 70 spent gun rounds that they collected as evidence.

"Evidence of over 70 rounds being fired was discovered. Due to the size of the crowd, the chaotic scene, and attempts to breach the crime scene, our officers had to request mutual aid from several law enforcement agencies to assist in maintaining control," said Interim Chief of Police, Eric Larsen.

It happened just before 2:00a.m. near 6th ave. and 56th street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers.

