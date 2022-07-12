KENOSHA, Wis. — If you thought police officers never deal with exotic animals, think again.
Kenosha police shared on social media that officers found a small alligator "taking a stroll" on the city's north side Tuesday morning.
After snapping a pic with the gator, police turned the animal over to a reptile sanctuary.
Not to lose out on the moment, the department ponders: "What job can you find where you get to do this kinda stuff?"
A zoo... or?
"Okay, yes a zoo, but if not a zoo…Kenosha Police! By the way, we are hiring!" Kenosha police wrote.