Kenosha police find small gator strolling city's north side: 'By the way, we are hiring!'

Kenosha Police Department's Facebook page
A Kenosha police officer and the gator.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 12, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — If you thought police officers never deal with exotic animals, think again.

Kenosha police shared on social media that officers found a small alligator "taking a stroll" on the city's north side Tuesday morning.

A Kenosha police officer and the gator.

After snapping a pic with the gator, police turned the animal over to a reptile sanctuary.

Not to lose out on the moment, the department ponders: "What job can you find where you get to do this kinda stuff?"

A zoo... or?

"Okay, yes a zoo, but if not a zoo…Kenosha Police! By the way, we are hiring!" Kenosha police wrote.

