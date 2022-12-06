Kenosha police arrest 60-year-old man for several porch pirate thefts

KENOSHA, Wis. — The downtown and midtown neighborhoods in Kenosha have been experiencing a rise in porch pirate thefts.

Recently, the Kenosha Police Department arrested a 60-year-old man for five of these crimes. The Kenosha resident is likely related to several more, police say.

Every holiday season there is a rise in porch pirate thefts - thieves on Santa's naughty list taking your deliveries from your porch. But buyers beware, experts say because of the increase in shipping, thefts from inside homes and cars also increase.

RELATED: Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates

Insurance company Travelers says though video doorbells won't always keep thieves off your porch - they can help catch the perpetrator.

You can also protect yourself by taking advantage of delivery alerts or asking a neighbor to bring your package in for you. If you are at work when packages come, you could also have your deliveries shipped to your office. Likewise, if you're sending a gift to a loved one's home, it is better to let them know so they can keep an eye out for the package.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip