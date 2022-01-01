Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha overnight shooting leaves one dead, three injured

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 08:51:47-05

KENOSHA, Wisc. — One victim was confirmed dead and three others were injured after a shooting that happened in Kenosha at 4:00 a.m. on this morning, according to the Kenosha Police Department on Twitter.

The shooting took place at the 1700 block of 52nd Street.

Of the three injured victims, two are in serious condition and one has non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of writing, there is no suspect in custody.

The Kenosha Police stated in their tweet that they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

This story is on-going and will be updated as more information comes out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale