Kenosha overnight shooting leaves one dead, three injured

KENOSHA, Wisc. — One victim was confirmed dead and three others were injured after a shooting that happened in Kenosha at 4:00 a.m. on this morning, according to the Kenosha Police Department on Twitter.

The shooting took place at the 1700 block of 52nd Street.

Of the three injured victims, two are in serious condition and one has non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4:00am KPD responded to a shooting with multiple victims in the 1700 blk of 52nd Street. KPD remains on scene investigating. There is 1 confirmed fatality, 2 victims in serious condition and 1 with non life threatening injuries. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) January 1, 2022

At the time of writing, there is no suspect in custody.

The Kenosha Police stated in their tweet that they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

This story is on-going and will be updated as more information comes out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip