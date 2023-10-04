Kenosha on a hot streak in Powerball consolation prizes

KENOSHA, Wis. — Joe Jaremba isn’t a greedy man.

The Kenosha resident is perfectly fine with matching only four numbers and the Powerball in tonight’s near-record $1.2 billion drawing.

“How are you going to even spend even a portion of that in a lifetime?” said Jaremba, moments after purchasing a Powerball ticket at BP, 5145 Sheridan Road.

“It’s kind of ridiculous even thinking about it.”

While there hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner in over 30 weeks, Kenosha is on a hot streak when it comes to consolation prizes.

Just last week, two tickets with four of the five numbers and the Powerball were purchased at the BP Kenosha Travel Plaza, 11800 Burlington Road and Meijer, 7701 Green Bay Road.

Each ticket is worth $50,000.

“That would be great,” Jaremba said. “Even if I hit a few numbers, a couple grand would be sweet.”

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI The estimated 1.2 billion jackpot is the third-largest payout in the game's history.

Store owners said Powerball sales pick up once the jackpot reaches 700 to 800 million. Once it reaches one billion, the lines start forming.

Kenosha’s Clifford Thomas buys a lottery ticket every day. He’s hoping tonight’s the night.

“You never know,” Thomas said.

A potential winner of the 1.2 billion jackpot – the third-largest prize in Powerball history – would choose between a $551.7 million lump-sum payout or annual payments over 30 years.

