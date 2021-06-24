Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

items.[0].image.alt
@rellovejones, @money_mike_la via attorney Ben Crump
Jacob Blake provides update in video from hospital bed
Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 19:42:40-04

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr. The man was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.

Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.” The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law.

But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000. The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request. The Kenosha News reports that there was no deliberation. The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch Milwaukee Tonight weekdays at 6:30 p.m.