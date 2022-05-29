Kenosha murder suspect arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma

KENOSHA — A Wisconsin man wanted in connection to a December 2021 murder has been taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiron Washington, 34, has been wanted for nearly six months after Kenosha police say he shot and killed a 35-year-old man near 26th Street and 23rd Avenue on December 10.

The Tulsa Police Department shared the news of his arrest on Facebook Saturday, saying Washington was seen with a firearm on board a Greyhound bus. The manager of the bus station contact the police, saying they wanted him removed.

According to Tulsa police, it's against Greyhound's policies to have a weapon on a bus. When police arrived, they de-boarded the bus and approached Washington.

As soon as officers approached him, officials say he took off running. Some of the Tulsa officers were flagged down by citizens who said they saw Washington place a gun on top of the tire of a parked vehicle.

Tulsa police said they secured the gun and continued to search for the suspect. Officers closed in on the area in an effort to lock it down, and additional officers responded to the scene.

A perimeter was set thanks to the assistance of a construction crew nearby who had a bird's eye view from the rafters they were on. Those construction workers saw Washington run past a business and hide underneath a vehicle.

Police surrounded the area and called the K-9 unit in. As soon as Washington saw the K-9, officials say he took off running again, right into the arms of a waiting detective.

Washington was placed under arrest and taken to the Detective Divison of the Tulsa Police Department for questioning. There, police say Washington provided a driver's license and social security card, both of which were fake.

Officials say he proceeded to give numerous fake names and birthdays, so the police called the fingerprint examiner. Before the examiner arrived, Washington decided to come clean and provide his real name and birth date.

That's when officers discovered he had felony warrants from both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Washington remains in Oklahoma, where he awaits extradition back to Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip