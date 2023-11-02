Kenosha Knights capping off impressive run with a trip to national tournament

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Knights eighth grade football team will soon find out where it stacks against some of the nation’s elite talent.

The Knights, playing for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, are members of the 15-team Southeastern Youth Football Alliance (SEYFA).

Holding an impressive 39-3 record over the past four seasons, the Knights compete in the Midwest Gridiron Classic Nov. 4-5 in DeKalb, Ill.

The team then travels to Knoxville, Tenn. for the Battle in Rocky Top National Championship Nov. 17-19.

Knights’ head coach Kyle Pollock is in his sixth season with the Knights.

“It’s just amazing to see their growth,” said Pollock, a 2005 Tremper High School graduate. “It really excites me to see what’s going to be next for them in high school, in these tournaments and beyond.”

Pollock guides a four-man coaching staff that shares a passion for youth sports and helping kids succeed in all aspects of life.

The players are required to hold a high standard in the classroom before they can step foot on the field.

"Our focus is getting these players ready for the next level which is high school football,” Pollock said. “In high school, you’re a student first before you’re an athlete. And that’s what we stress with our kids.”

Pollock said many of the players come from low-income households. The chance of playing on a traveling football team wasn’t possible for many of them.

“Honestly, the majority of these kids probably wouldn’t be able to play football if it wasn’t for us at the Boys and Girls Club,” Pollock said.

Aiden Hawley is one of the Knights’ most experienced and versatile players. He plays cornerback, safety, linebacker and running back.

“I’ve been with the team for five years,” Hawley said. “I don’t want to end on a loss.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip