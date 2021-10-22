Kenosha K9 expected to survive after being shot by homicide suspect

KENOSHA COUNTY — K9 Riggs, the dog that was shot in the head while taking down a homicide suspect in Kenosha County, is expected to survive, the veterinarian hospital he was taken to said.

On Thursday afternoon, Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies went to the Corners Gas station near 75th Street and Bristol Road in Bristol. They were investigating a stolen vehicle connected to a Chicago homicide. As authorities tried to arrest the suspect, they took off. K9 Riggs chased after the suspect which was when K9 Riggs was shot in the head by the suspect. Deputies returned fire hitting the suspect.

“Riggs was released and captured the suspect just before running onto Highway 50 while the suspect still had the gun in his hand. And Riggs took the suspect to the ground. Riggs unfortunately sustained a bullet wound to the forehead,” said Beth.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the Racine Sheriff's Department will take over the investigation. Charges for the suspect are still pending.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip