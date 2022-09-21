Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to police, the homeowner defended himself and his wife with a kitchen knife, killing the intruder.

Police identified the intruder as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark, a Kenosha resident.

Police responded to the 6900 block of 64th Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. for a death investigation on Friday. Officers initially responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. after reports of someone, identified as Clark, damaging cars at random and attempting to enter several homes. Reports were also being received of Clark tearing up backyards and throwing rocks at passing cars and homes, resulting in several broken windows.

The intruder forced his way into one of the homes and attacked the homeowner. Police say the homeowner fought back and the intruder was killed during the struggle. Clark was not known to the homeowner and his intentions are unknown.

Police say they will not be identifying the homeowner.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Tuesday he does not expect to file charges against the homeowner.

"It doesn’t appear to me that there’s any reason why there would be a criminal charge,” Graveley told the Kenosha News. TMJ4 News confirmed with the D.A. that no charges are anticipated.

