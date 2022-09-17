Watch Now
Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked, police say

Kenosha Police
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:08:32-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — A homeowner in Kenosha killed an intruder after being attacked on Friday, police say.

Police responded to the 6900 block of 64th Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. for a death investigation.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers initially responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. after reports of someone damaging cars at random and attempting to enter several homes.

The intruder forced his way into one of the homes and attacked the homeowner. Police say the homeowner fought back and the intruder was killed during the struggle.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

