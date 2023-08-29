Kenosha deputy saves suspected drunk driver from burning car after crashing into home

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha Sheriff's deputy rescued a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after he crashed into a home over the weekend.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Kenosha County Deputy Joseph Thomas was near 60th and Pershing when he heard a call for service for a car vs. house. The driver was trapped in the car and both the vehicle and house were on fire.

The deputy responded and was able to safely get the driver out of the car by cutting the man's seatbelt off. He then went to check on the residents of the home. The sheriff's department says while the home was beginning to burn, the deputy escorted the homeowner to a safe location.

The sheriff's department said, "Had it not been for Deputy Thomas’ quick thinking, heroic actions, and volunteering to respond, the outcome of this crash could have been very different! The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could not be more proud of Deputy Thomas’ actions."

The driver was arrested and book into the Kenosha County Jail for: OWI (1st), reckless driving endangering safety, operate without valid driver's license, failure to keep vehicle under control, and passing in a no passing zone.

