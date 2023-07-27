Kenosha critical incident: Large police response near 27th and 71st

KENOSHA, Wis. — BREAKING UPDATE:

Kenosha police issued the following statement:

On Thursday July 27th 2023 at about 1243 hours Kenosha Police Department Officers were called to a



residence in the 7000 blk. Of 27th Ave. in reference to a weapons complaint. A 911 call was received



reporting that a mother had struck her child with a firearm and was now in the driveway threatening



suicide. Responding Officers encountered the female suspect who was armed with a handgun and



outside of the residence. The Officers attempted to establish dialogue in an effort to de-escalate the



situation. The suspect was not receptive and made numerous suicidal statements including threats to



make Officers shoot her. While still holding the firearm, the suspect acted in a manner that showed



intent to use that firearm on another person. An Officer with nine years of experience with the Kenosha



Police Department fired one round from their department issued firearm striking the suspect. Officers



immediately moved in to render aid and requested an ambulance. The suspect was transported to a



local hospital and is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.



No other individuals were injured as a result of this call for service. In the interest of transparency, the



Kenosha Police Department requested that this incident be investigated by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s



Department. Out of respect for the integrity of that investigation we will not have any further comment



at this time.





A large number of police responded to the scene of 27th and 71st in Kenosha Thursday evening for a critical incident.

Kenosha Police have not confirmed any information with TMJ4 News.

Dozens of Kenosha Police squad cars and officers responded to the incident, TMJ4 News saw.

A large area is blocked off with crime tape. It appears the intersection of 27th and 71st is blocked to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

