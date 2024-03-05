Kenosha County family befriends 450-pound pig named 'Kevin Bacon'

BRIGHTON, Wis. — A Kenosha County family made a friend for life this weekend.

Brighton’s Jake Molgaard was home Friday night when his wife spotted something unusual.

“My wife comes in the room and says, ‘Jake I think there’s a pig on our driveway camera,’” Molgaard said. “I’m like, you serious?”

It was a friendly, 450-pound pig named “Kevin Bacon.”

The pig’s owner was out of town and was unaware his pig was missing. The pig squeezed his way out of the barn, walked up the road and eventually showed up at the Molgaard’s back door.

The family contacted neighbors and alerted Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. They walked him back home – a one-mile, 2 ½-hour adventure.

At one point, Molgaard’s daughter Chloe Delaney was riding on the pig’s back.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Jake Molgaard of Brighton feeds his new friend "Kevin Bacon" some fresh doughnuts on Monday.

“The owner said that if he stops on you, you can jump on his back and he likes to run at that point,” Molgaard said. “And so my one daughter was daring enough to jump on his back.”

The Molgaards spent the weekend feeding him his favorite snack: doughnuts. He’s now more than just a lost pig, he’s part of the family.

“They wanted to adopt him immediately,” Molgaard said. “And I said we don’t have a place to put a 450-pound pig. But yeah, they fell in love with him right away.”

