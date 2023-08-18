Kenosha County Fair 2023 kicks off with animal auctions, antique tractors and tasty food

WILMOT, Wis. — The 102nd Kenosha County Fair wraps up this weekend with the crowning of the 2024 Fairest of the Fair on Saturday and the fan-favorite demolition derby on Sunday.

This year’s Barnyard Mardi Gras-themed fair marks the debut of the Big Hat Rodeo and the unveiling of the expanded camping area.

But it’s the County Fair traditions – like the children’s parade, animal auctions, antique tractors and tasty food – that keep the community coming back every year.

Wylie Jackson, the 2023 Fairest of the Fair, crowns her successor on Saturday. The 2018 Westosha Central High School graduate said representing Kenosha County – the community where she was born and raised - has been a dream come true.

Jackson attended her first Kenosha County Fair when she was three months old. She hasn’t missed one since.

“Truly just enjoy the moment,” Jackson said of being Fairest of the Fair. “Take every opportunity that you can. We’ve done family expos, parades, book readings at libraries, school visits. It truly goes extremely fast so just make the most of it.”

The crowning of the 2024 Fairest of the Fair is 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner serves as an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district and state fairs in Wisconsin.

Local act Bella Cain is scheduled to perform on the same Creekside Stage 8:30 p.m. Saturday

The International Demolition Derby is 1 p.m. Sunday. Classes include power wheels, garden tractors, compact, midsize, stock V-8, fair, mini trucks and full-size trucks.

Fairgoers are greeted inside the main gate with the antique farm machinery display.

“It is an exhibit that comes back every year and people love to walk through,” said Susan Crane, Kenosha County Fair executive board member.

“They remember the tractors they might have had as a youngster or people who have never seen tractors get to see a great display of antique tractors.”

The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for children (ages 7-11).

For more information, visit www.kenoshacofair.com

