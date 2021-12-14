Kenosha County deputies respond to attempted home invasion

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff Department (KSD) is advising residents to keep their homes locked and secured after an attempted home invasion on Monday.

KSD deputies responded to the attempted home break-in in the Town of Paris near 172nd and Burlington around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the female complainant said a man came up to her home's back door and attempted to come in. She told police she was alerted by her two dogs barking at the man, and then heard someone trying to open the back door.

She then told police she saw a man walking away from her back-door through her yard.

The suspect was described as a male of an unknown race with a medium build in height and weight and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood up and dark blue jeans.

Police say the homeowner did not see a vehicle or where the suspect went after he left her yard.

Deputies and a K9 unit were unable to locate the suspicious person during a search.

Police say the incident is similar to a home invasion that took place on Dec. 8 on 12th Street in Paris where a male subject entered an occupied home.

Police are continuing to investigate.

KSD is asking the public to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if you see a person matching the description of this subject.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip