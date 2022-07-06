Kenosha County board to vote on concealed carry in certain county properties

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County Board is voting on whether to allow concealed carry in certain county properties on Tuesday.

More than 20 people spoke on both sides of the issue Tuesday night for close to two hours.

The chairman made an announcement at the beginning of the meeting asking people to behave after a man was arrested during the public comment section at the meeting two weeks ago.

As of 10 p.m., the board was yet to make a decision. The county properties in question does not include the jail, the courthouse, or the safety building to name a few.

Kenosha already allows concealed carry in its properties. People came out strongly on both sides of the issue, and some brought up the mass shooting in Uvalde and Highland Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

