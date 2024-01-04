Kenosha Common Council to vote on creating new casino

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Common Council is poised to vote on plans to create a casino in the city on Wednesday.

The 60-acre plot of land where the new casino would be sits southwest of I-94 and 60th Street, and project developers estimate the $350-million casino will bring 850 construction jobs and 1,000 jobs after production.

The proposal has garnered fierce support and opposition among the community,

Residents opposed to the project say that while union jobs are a plus, the long-term effects of a casino in the area won't benefit the city, citing the potential for increases in drunk driving and crime.

Meanwhile, local union workers are in favor of bringing more labor jobs to the area saying, “[The project] is going to create a lot of great jobs for building trade members as well as the whole area surrounding us.”

The Common Council was set to vote on the measure in November but delayed the vote to Wednesday to allow more time for the community and Council members to review the plan.

This story will be updated as a vote takes place. Mariam Mackar will have the full story tonight at TMJ4 news at 10 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip