Kenosha basketball coach working to raise money to help athletes afford sports requirement

KENOSHA — There are many young basketball players who look up to the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. But there’s one thing that may hold back a high school team in Kenosha.

Reuther Central High School basketball coach Nick Myers created a GoFundMe to make sure every athlete does not have to think about paying for a sports physical.

Myers says roughly 40 athletes will be on Reuther’s Boys and Girl’s basketball teams. Each of them are required to get a sports physical. “A lot of them don't take insurance. It's just a walk in, 40 bucks, 45 bucks, one time physical. I was like 'hey we gotta do something to keep these kids engaged,'" said Myers.

Kamauri Leavell believes this could help many of his teammates. He knows basketball itself means everything to him. “I get everything off my mind. It eases my mind. It makes me feel good," said Leavell.

TMJ4 News

Basketball is the only sport at this intermediate school in Kenosha. Coach Myer says, “I just need help. The physicals is a major hurdle.”

Myers’ GoFundMe page has raised about $270 so far as of Thursday evening. That’s enough to cover about six athletes.

Coach Myers says the athletes need this outlet. “They need it in their lives. If they're only here for school and they're not a part of anything else, they get disinterested," said Myers.

If you would like to help Coach Myers raise money for his athletes in Kenosha, click here.

