Kaul quietly launches reelection bid for attorney general

TMJ4
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 12, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running.

Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary.

Kaul was first elected in 2018.

