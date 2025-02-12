Katrina Baur's case discussed in Manitowoc County scheduling conference

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Katrina Baur's case was discussed in the Manitowoc County Courthouse today during a scheduling conference.

The mother of Elijah Vue is charged with two felony counts, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, after the 3-year-old boy was found dead in September 2024. Vue was first reported missing in February of last year.

Baur's lawyer, Amber Gratz, and the Manitowoc County district attorney noted the large amount of discovery in the case before Judge Anthony Lambrecht.

"We are working with Attorney Gratz to provide her discovery, which is an unusually large amount of discovery," District Attorney Jaclyn LaBre said. "That has been provided to her, but it takes time to go through."

Due to that, Gratz requested another scheduling conference in June. The court scheduled it for June 13 at 9 a.m.

Katrina Baur's partner and Elijah Vue's caretaker, Jesse Vang, is also charged with three felonies, including physical abuse of a child—repeated acts causing death.

Vang's case is set for a scheduling conference on March 13.

