Kanye West brings whole new meaning to 'sparkling smile'

In Today's Talker — Rapper-producer Kanye West has a new metallic look.

A representative for the Chicago-native told Today.com that he'd gotten titanium dentures. They were installed by a dentist in Beverly Hills, California.

Someone close to West confirmed the metal teeth are fixed and permanent.

West has shared glimpses of his new metallic smile on his Instagram stories.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



