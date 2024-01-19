Watch Now
Kanye West brings whole new meaning to 'sparkling smile'

Kanye West is taking his 'sparkling smile' to a whole new level. A representative for The rapper and Chicago native told Today.com that he got titanium dentures.
In Today's Talker — Rapper-producer Kanye West has a new metallic look.

A representative for the Chicago-native told Today.com that he'd gotten titanium dentures. They were installed by a dentist in Beverly Hills, California.

Someone close to West confirmed the metal teeth are fixed and permanent.

West has shared glimpses of his new metallic smile on his Instagram stories.

