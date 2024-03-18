Kansas City makes history with first stadium dedicated to women's professional sport

In Today's Talker — The Kansas City Current kicked off its season Saturday by making history.

The National Women's Soccer League team is playing in the only stadium dedicated to a women's sport.

Construction on the $117 million stadium began in 2022. The Current was founded in 2020.

The team's co-owners include Angie long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes — the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quartnerback Patrick Mahomes, who has also joined the team's ownership group.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip