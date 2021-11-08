K9 Riggs to retire early after being shot in the line of duty

BRISTOL, Wis. — Riggs, the Kenosha Sheriff's Department K9 who was shot in the line of duty, is taking an early medical retirement, according to a criminal complaint.

A homicide suspect was tackled by K9 Riggs and shot and injured by deputies during an encounter in Kenosha County on Oct. 21. The suspect has since been identified as 33-year-old Allan Brown of Countryside, Ill.

MORE COVERAGE:



According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were in Bristol looking for a stolen car and its driver, Brown, who was suspected of murder in Chicago that same day. Deputies found him, and Brown attempted to flee, according to the sheriff's department. But Riggs chased him down and tackled him. Brown then shot Riggs in the head. The bullet entered the top of his head and exited out the back, bruising the skull but not fracturing it or hitting any vital parts.

According to a criminal complaint, Brown is charged with the following:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by outstate felon

Strike police/fire animal using a dangerous weapon - cause injury

Mistreatment of animals - law enforcement, use of a dangerous weapon

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, Riggs was hospitalized for two days before being released. His injuries in the complaint were described as a "gunshot wound to the cranium with secondary soft tissue edema and mild brain edema/confusion." Due to his injuries, the complaint stated it was determined that Riggs is unable to continue his work as a police K9 and will have to take an early medical retirement.

Brown made his initial appearance in court on Nov. 2. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip