SHEBOYGAN - After serving the Sheboygan Police Department for eight years, K-9 Kramer passed away from an illness.

The Sheboygan Police Department posted on Facebook to share the sad news Tuesday.

Kramer retired from the department in December and spent his last month living with his handler, Officer Todd Danen.

According to the Facebook post, Kramer was, "actively involved in over 1,000 deployments, confiscated over 35 pounds in various narcotics, and was either responsible or involved in over 729 arrests."

"There is no greater love than to lay one's life down for one's friends. But then you meet a dog...Rest easy, boy," the post read.

Kramer's contributions to the Sheboygan Police Department will be remembered.