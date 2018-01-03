Bobby Butler: Milwaukee Admirals player learns he's joining Team USA at Olympics in emotional video

Bobby Butler, forward for the Milwaukee Admirals hockey team, is joining Team USA at the Olympics this year.

The Admirals shared a video of Butler telling his dad the good news on Twitter New Year's Day.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻#TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

Butler will be teaming up with Admirals alum Jon Blum, along with four college players, three from the American Hockey League, 15 players for professional leagues across Europe and team captain Brian Gionta on Team USA.

Gionta, now semi-retired, has played for the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and the U.S at the 2006 Olympics.

It's been over 30 years since the last time the U.S. men's hockey team has taken home an Olympic gold medal, and Gionta is hoping that with this year's versatile team of young players and veterans that he can end his hockey career with an Olympic victory.

The U.S. hockey team plays its first game in the Olympic opener on Feb. 14 against Slovenia.