'Just happy to be home': 16-year-old hurt in Waukesha parade discharged from hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the kids seriously hurt in the Waukesha Christmas parade returned home from the hospital Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-old Erick Tiegs was marching with the Waukesha South High School marching band when he was struck by the SUV.

He was rushed to Children's Wisconsin, and his father says he spent the first few days in ICU.

Donald Tiegs, Erick's father, says Erick suffered fractures in the spine, vertebrae, femur, skull and shoulder. His lungs were bruised and collapsed, and he also broke several ribs.

A crowd of family and friends surrounded Erick as he got home.

"Getting in the car was a little hard for him, getting out was a little better," Tiegs said. "It's still painful for him to stand up, it's hard for him to move without putting any weight on that leg, because that leg hurts quite a bit that he broke. But he's strong. He'll get through that, we'll get through this."

Tiegs says his son will have to re-learn how to walk without a walker.

"He actually walked probably 12 feet today with the walker," Tiegs said.

He says the next few weeks will be filled with physical therapy and more doctor appointments.

Earlier on Tuesday, volunteers built a ramp for Erick to wheel inside his home. His father says he hopes his son doesn't have to use it for long.

Tiegs says Erick had plans to play travel baseball this summer.

Donald Tiegs is a Caledonia Firefighter. A firetruck escorted his family home, and plenty of colleagues were there to show support.

"You call, they come running, and they won't hesitate," Tiegs said. "Only thing that holds us back is going out on a call to help someone else. That's what we do for a living and that's why we do it."

He said he is happy Erick is home, and says his family wants to thank everyone for their support.

At last check, Children's Wisconsin says seven patients from the parade remain in their care—three of which in serious condition.

If you want to donate, here is a link to the family's official fundraiser.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip