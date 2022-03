WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair announced Monday that country star Toby Keith will be playing the main stage on the first night of the fair on Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said in a statement singer/songwriter Alex Miller will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. on the State Fair's website. Seating is reserved, tickets are $65, $70, and $75, and each ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show.

