BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Country star Clay Walker is set to play the Dodge County Fair this year, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Dodge County Fair is scheduled to take place in Beaver Dam Aug. 17-21. In years past performers included country musicians Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

Walker will play the Moraine Park Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Head to the fair's Facebook page for the latest information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip