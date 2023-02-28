Jury trial begins for man accused of killing ex's boyfriend, body never found

KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury trial begins Tuesday for Zacahriah Anderson, 41, who is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend in 2020. The body of the new boyfriend, however, has never been found.

Anderson is facing numerous charges from 2020, including first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

According to TMJ4's previous reporting, the charges are in connection to Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.'s disappearance back in May 2020.

Back then, Kenosha police responded to a welfare check at Gutierrez's residence since he had not been seen and missed two days of work.

When police arrived at his home, officers "observed large amounts of blood in Rosalio’s apartment that appears to be fairly fresh," the criminal complaint said.

Anderson's ex-girlfriend told police she had been dating Gutierrez for a few months but Anderson did not approve of their relationship. Anderson and his ex-girlfriend have three kids together.

Gutierrez is yet to be found, but police had enough evidence against Anderson to charge him with both homicide and stalking.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson's ex-girlfriend told investigators there were numerous instances of stalking from Anderson.

She said Anderson had given a cellphone to their daughter so she could record her mom any time she was upset. The complaint said the phone was also placed underneath the daughter's car seat so Anderson could track his ex-girlfriend's location.

The first day of the jury trial on Tuesday kicked off at 9 a.m.

