Michael Mattioli murder trial: Jury selected, opening statements begin

MILWAUKEE — A jury of fourteen people, nine women and five men, was selected on Monday in the homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police officer Michael Mattioli.

Mattioli faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

According to prosecutors, Acevedo was at a party at Mattioli’s home in April of 2020. Court records show Mattioli told police he woke up the next morning and found Acevedo going through his pants pockets.

Then, after an argument, Mattioli put Acevedo in a choke-hold for several minutes, according to prosecutors. Acevedo died six days later in the hospital.

Mattioli appeared in court wearing a black suit. He's been out on bail since April of 2020 after posting $50,000.

Circuit Judge David Swanson began court Monday with a pool of 50 jurors. Swanson asked a range of questions to narrow the pool, including whether jurors knew anyone in the case, knew any witnesses, or came to court with a strong opinion or bias (based on media reports) that would lead them to be impartial.

Eight jurors were dismissed following questions from the judge.

Both the state and defense followed with questions of their own. The state asked jurors if they know anyone who's been the victim of a homicide, or, if anyone has had any experience with law enforcement — good or bad — that would keep them from being fair on a jury panel. No one said their impartiality would be impacted.

The defense also asked about experience with law enforcement — including any traumatic experience — that may impact impartiality. No one among the pool raised their hands.

Later, the state and defense made their strikes and a panel of 14 jurors was selected.

Mattioli's defense team said they expect the trial to last a week. Mattioli faces 40 years in prison and an additional 20 years supervised release if convicted.

