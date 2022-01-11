Jury seated to hear triple homicide case in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has been selected in Kenosha County Circuit Court to hear the case against a man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Twenty-five-year-old Rakayo Vinson is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Vinson got in a fight at the bar and he was injured. Surveillance video shows him walking to the bar’s patio and opening fire before fleeing. Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

