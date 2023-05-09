Jury finds teen accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman at knifepoint guilty of robbery

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A jury found a 15-year-old teen accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint at the Waukesha Public Library guilty of several charges, but not sexual assault.

A jury found Khalil Perry guilty of armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping. However, a jury could not reach an agreement on the sexual assault charge. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.

Perry was charged with first-degree sexual assault - use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with the use of force, operate without consent - possess weapon, and kidnapping/seize or confine without consent - use of a dangerous weapon.

TMJ4 News identifies teens when they have been charged as adults in court. Perry is a member of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's extended family. Johnson revealed the connection following the incident in November of 2021.



According to a criminal complaint, the victim approached a Waukesha Police Department School Resource Officer at Les Paul Middle School and said she had been robbed at knifepoint. She said Perry had approached her and put a knife to her throat. She said he then stole her car, her credit card, and other belongings. The victim said the defendant drove her around, then stopped and the woman got out of the car.The victim told the officer that the defendant had told her that he "was going to sexually assault her," the complaint states, and then inappropriately touched her.

The victim began to shake severely and was brought to the hospital. During another interview, she told police that she had gone to the Waukesha Public Library but found the library closed. She was approaching the container where books can be dropped off when she noticed the defendant approaching. At first, she thought he was going to help her with her books, but then he revealed the knife, according to the complaint.

Police later found someone driving the victim's car in the City of Waukesha. Police executed a traffic stop and the suspect pulled over, but he did not submit to officers or comply with commands. Other responding law enforcement eventually were able to arrest the suspect, identified as Perry, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Perry told police he had been walking around the city, looking for a job. He visited a Mcdonald's and then arrived at the library, where he found the victim. He said he helped the woman with the books. He said he then drove the woman in her car. He eventually stopped, told her to get out, and he then drove off. He told investigators he never wanted to "hurt the old lady" but he "just wanted her car." He denied sexually assaulting her. He claimed the knife he used was one of his family member's knives.

Mayor Johnson, who was Common Council President at the time, said in a statement in December 2021, "This afternoon, I learned of an incident that occurred in Waukesha County on November 30 where a member of my extended family is accused of a horrific crime. I am saddened and troubled by this news. First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family. No one should ever have to deal with what she is going through. I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery. If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions. No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned."

