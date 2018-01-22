Jury selected in former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke's free speech trial

MILWAUKEE -- A federal jury has been chosen to decide if former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke violated a citizen's free speech.

The jurors will decide whether a Facebook post made by Clarke threatened and harassed Daniel Black, who had filed a grievance against Clarke in Milwaukee County.

In the post, Clarke called Black a 'snowflake.' A year ago, Black and the former sheriff were boarding a flight to Milwaukee, when Black shook his head at Clarke.

Black claims he did that because the former sheriff was wearing Dallas Cowboys gear. When they landed, Black claims he was questioned and escorted from the airport.

Black and his family plan to take the witness stand on Monday. Clarke was a no-show for the proceedings. The trial is expected to last just one day.